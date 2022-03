Seven people were killed as a result of an airstrike on the Kanatovo military airfield by the Russian military on March 12, Mayor of Kropyvnytsky Andriy Raikovych said.

"As a result of yesterday's airstrikes on the military airfield, unfortunately, we have seven dead. Infrastructure was damaged. The strikes were so strong that the entire Kropyvnytsky heard," he said in a video message on Sunday.