19:56 13.03.2022

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the leaders of Slovakia and Romania on countering Russian aggression, and also discussed with them Ukraine's further path to the European Union.

"Continued negotiations with international partners. Informed Slovakia President @ZuzanaCaputova & Romania President @KlausIohannis about countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians. Thanked for supporting Ukrainian people. Our path to the EU was also discussed," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

17:00 13.03.2022
Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

16:50 13.03.2022
Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

14:37 13.03.2022
EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

14:26 13.03.2022
Borrell: EU strongly condemns kidnapping of mayors of Melitopol, Dniprorudne by Russian invaders

13:11 13.03.2022
EU Ambassador Maasikas: Work on Ukraine's membership in EU starts

12:50 13.03.2022
Maasikas urges to closely monitor attempts of invaders to create 'people's republic' in Kherson

20:24 12.03.2022
Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

22:38 11.03.2022
Kuleba: From today we know for 100% that Ukraine to be EU's member

20:32 11.03.2022
Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

