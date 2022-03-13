Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the leaders of Slovakia and Romania on countering Russian aggression, and also discussed with them Ukraine's further path to the European Union.

"Continued negotiations with international partners. Informed Slovakia President @ZuzanaCaputova & Romania President @KlausIohannis about countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians. Thanked for supporting Ukrainian people. Our path to the EU was also discussed," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.