16:45 13.03.2022

Govt negotiating with global companies to establish new logistics chains for supply of gasoline, diesel to Ukraine – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the government is negotiating with the world's largest companies supplying gasoline and diesel to establish new logistics chains for the supply of these products to Ukraine.

"We are negotiating with the world's largest companies for the supply of gasoline and diesel, we are developing new logistics chains for the supply of these products to Ukraine," Shmyhal said in his address on Saturday evening.

The prime minister also recalled that to improve the provision of automotive fuel, the government has prepared for the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada a bill abolishing the excise tax on fuel and reducing the VAT rate from 20% to 7%, which should stabilize prices and prevent shortages.

"We are also considering a proposal to reduce VAT to 0% if the logistics costs of fuel suppliers grow," he said.

Tags: #fuel #negotiations
