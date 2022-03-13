Occupiers use fake news about alleged traitors among security forces, military – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said that the Russian invaders are using fake news about alleged traitors among the Ukrainian security forces and the military to provoke clashes and shooting between the defenders of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers cannot defeat the Ukrainian military in battle, so they are increasingly acting with insidious methods. In particular, there have been cases when information about supposedly traitors and saboteurs is deliberately thrown into the information space, their names are published, car numbers – with a call to immediately detain. Often such fake news aims at employees of law enforcement agencies and the military," the SBU said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian intelligence service said that the purpose of such fake news is to sow discord and provoke skirmishes and shootings between the defenders of Ukraine.

In this context, the SBU calls on citizens to be extremely careful about the dissemination of unverified information, especially when it is anonymous, and the Ukrainian special service asks representatives of law enforcement agencies and the Territorial Defense to carefully check the information received.

"Dear citizens, if you have information about sabotage-reconnaissance groups, first of all, report it to law enforcement officers. It is advisable to indicate the contact phone number so that the information can be quickly checked and the necessary measures taken. You can also send information to the official chat bot @stop_russian_war_bot It will be checked," the SBU said in the statement.