Facts

15:43 13.03.2022

Occupiers use fake news about alleged traitors among security forces, military – SBU

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said that the Russian invaders are using fake news about alleged traitors among the Ukrainian security forces and the military to provoke clashes and shooting between the defenders of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers cannot defeat the Ukrainian military in battle, so they are increasingly acting with insidious methods. In particular, there have been cases when information about supposedly traitors and saboteurs is deliberately thrown into the information space, their names are published, car numbers – with a call to immediately detain. Often such fake news aims at employees of law enforcement agencies and the military," the SBU said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian intelligence service said that the purpose of such fake news is to sow discord and provoke skirmishes and shootings between the defenders of Ukraine.

In this context, the SBU calls on citizens to be extremely careful about the dissemination of unverified information, especially when it is anonymous, and the Ukrainian special service asks representatives of law enforcement agencies and the Territorial Defense to carefully check the information received.

"Dear citizens, if you have information about sabotage-reconnaissance groups, first of all, report it to law enforcement officers. It is advisable to indicate the contact phone number so that the information can be quickly checked and the necessary measures taken. You can also send information to the official chat bot @stop_russian_war_bot It will be checked," the SBU said in the statement.

Tags: #sbu #fake #enemy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 13.03.2022
SBU: Russian leadership flakes on military not paying them money, they desert

SBU: Russian leadership flakes on military not paying them money, they desert

11:06 13.03.2022
Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

12:40 12.03.2022
SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

22:27 11.03.2022
Air Force of Ukraine destroyed enemy command post in Kyiv direction – Zaluzhny

Air Force of Ukraine destroyed enemy command post in Kyiv direction – Zaluzhny

15:29 11.03.2022
SBU detains two Russian infiltrators in Donetsk region

SBU detains two Russian infiltrators in Donetsk region

10:43 11.03.2022
Kuleba believes Russian officials' constant fakes about biological weapons in Ukraine may indicate Russia preparing horrific operation

Kuleba believes Russian officials' constant fakes about biological weapons in Ukraine may indicate Russia preparing horrific operation

09:13 11.03.2022
No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction developed in Ukraine – Zelensky

No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction developed in Ukraine – Zelensky

13:53 10.03.2022
SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

SBU: infiltrators revealed in some regions of Ukraine

10:52 10.03.2022
Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

11:40 09.03.2022
Interrogation of captured Russian soldier: there was order to capture Kharkiv in three days, permission to shoot at civilians

Interrogation of captured Russian soldier: there was order to capture Kharkiv in three days, permission to shoot at civilians

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Podoliak: not so long to hold meeting between Zelensky and Putin, trying to make it happen as soon as possible

EU Ambassador Maasikas: Work on Ukraine's membership in EU starts

LATEST

Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Zelensky visits hospital of Defense Ministry in Kyiv

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

Govt negotiating with global companies to establish new logistics chains for supply of gasoline, diesel to Ukraine – PM

New York Times confirms journalist Brent Renaud's death near Kyiv, says he wasn't on its assignment

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD