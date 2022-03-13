Ukrainian military destroys six enemy aircraft over past day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed six pieces of equipment of the Russian occupier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, give a worthy rebuff to the enemy troops, in particular, two helicopters, two fighter jets [one of which is Su-34] and two UAVs were destroyed over the previous day," according to a report published in Sunday morning.

It is also emphasized that the state, position and nature of the defense actions without significant changes.

The enemy continues to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes. In violation of the requirements of International Humanitarian Law, it continues to deploy units and equipment at high-risk facilities, shelling civilians, and also conducts illegal checks of personal belongings and searches among local residents, changes into civilian clothes and the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The moral and psychological state of the enemy troops that participated in the battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the number of cases of desertion and refusal to execute orders among the enemy troops is growing.

It is known that in connection with the losses, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are forming new units. In particular, the command of the aggressor plans to recruit about 1,500 people from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Pacific Fleet).