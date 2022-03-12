Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

In connection with an unsuccessful attempt to conduct an offensive operation, the occupiers are forced to change tactics, the units are demoralized, and the number of attempts among the military to independently return to the territory of Russia has also increased, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Due to an unsuccessful attempt to conduct an offensive operation, the occupiers are forced to change tactics. Due to significant logistical problems and stretched communications, the enemy is not able to provide his units with fuel and lubricants, food and ammunition, which prompts the occupiers to resort to looting and robbery of the local population, shops, pharmacies, and others. In addition, the actions of the occupiers are accompanied by numerous cases of grave crimes against the civilian population," the AFU said on Facebook.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the enemy units are demoralized and have an extremely low moral and psychological state, so the number of attempts to independently return to the territory of Russia has increased.

"Given the large combat losses of personnel and problems with the recruitment of reserve units and units, the command of the Russian Armed Forces involves the so-called conscripts from the territory of ORDLO and military mercenaries from Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the number of prisoners from correctional institutions of Russia to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the AFU said.

At the same time, the enemy continues to inflict missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, residential areas and airfields. In Volyn direction, the threat of sabotage at military facilities and civilian infrastructure remains.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defense operation in the Southern, Eastern and Northern directions, covering the state border and the sea coast. A stabilization operation is being carried out in certain areas, and territorial defense tasks are being conducted.