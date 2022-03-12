Facts

21:00 12.03.2022

Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

2 min read

In connection with an unsuccessful attempt to conduct an offensive operation, the occupiers are forced to change tactics, the units are demoralized, and the number of attempts among the military to independently return to the territory of Russia has also increased, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Due to an unsuccessful attempt to conduct an offensive operation, the occupiers are forced to change tactics. Due to significant logistical problems and stretched communications, the enemy is not able to provide his units with fuel and lubricants, food and ammunition, which prompts the occupiers to resort to looting and robbery of the local population, shops, pharmacies, and others. In addition, the actions of the occupiers are accompanied by numerous cases of grave crimes against the civilian population," the AFU said on Facebook.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the enemy units are demoralized and have an extremely low moral and psychological state, so the number of attempts to independently return to the territory of Russia has increased.

"Given the large combat losses of personnel and problems with the recruitment of reserve units and units, the command of the Russian Armed Forces involves the so-called conscripts from the territory of ORDLO and military mercenaries from Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the number of prisoners from correctional institutions of Russia to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the AFU said.

At the same time, the enemy continues to inflict missile and bomb strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, residential areas and airfields. In Volyn direction, the threat of sabotage at military facilities and civilian infrastructure remains.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defense operation in the Southern, Eastern and Northern directions, covering the state border and the sea coast. A stabilization operation is being carried out in certain areas, and territorial defense tasks are being conducted.

Tags: #defense #afu #war #rf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:42 12.03.2022
Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

Russian occupiers fire again on Severodonetsk, Rubizhne by Saturday evening – Emergency Service

20:13 12.03.2022
Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:44 12.03.2022
Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

19:35 12.03.2022
City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

19:32 12.03.2022
USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

19:17 12.03.2022
Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

19:01 12.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

17:35 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

17:22 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

LATEST

IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

UK sends humanitarian aid to Moldova for Ukrainians – Truss

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD