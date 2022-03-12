Facts

19:17 12.03.2022

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

1 min read

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian delegation continue uninterrupted in video format, special working subgroups have been established, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Negotiations with the Russian delegation are now ongoing in a continuous video format. Special working subgroups have been created. Ukraine's positions are determined by the previous directives," Podoliak said on Twitter, attaching a joint photo with Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Tags: #russia #negotiations #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:13 12.03.2022
Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:44 12.03.2022
Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

19:35 12.03.2022
City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

19:32 12.03.2022
USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

19:26 12.03.2022
Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

19:01 12.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

17:56 12.03.2022
Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

17:43 12.03.2022
Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

LATEST

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD