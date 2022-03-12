Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian delegation continue uninterrupted in video format, special working subgroups have been established, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said.

