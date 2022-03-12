Seventy-nine children die, about 100 injured in Ukraine since war onset – PGO

Since the beginning of hostilities waged by the Russian invaders in Ukraine, 79 children have died, almost 100 have been injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"During 16 days of the war in Ukraine, 79 children have already died and almost 100 have been injured. Most of the victims were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions," the PGO said on its telegram channel.

The PGO emphasizes that this figure is not accurate due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the places of shelling, where the armed forces of the Russian Federation are actively fighting.

Also, according to the report, more than 280 educational institutions are currently destroyed, nine of them are completely destroyed.