Facts

19:22 11.03.2022

Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him about the actions taken by the U.S. in coordination with the EU and G7 against Russia on Friday, the White House said on its website.

"He also updated President Zelensky on the actions the United States is taking today in coordination with the G7 and the EU to further raise the costs on Russia," reads the statement.

President Biden highlighted how the United States is continuing to surge security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Tags: #us #presidents #call
