EU transfers first EUR300 mln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

The European Union has transferred the first EUR300 million to Ukraine from a EUR1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Friday.

"Putin's war exerts brutal military and economic pressure on the brave people of Ukraine. Europe stands firmly by their side. Today we disbursed EUR300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine. This is the first payment of a EUR1.2 billion package. So more will come," she said.

As reported, the decision to provide macro-financial assistance was made by the European Parliament and the European Council on February 24, 2022 and agreed by the European Commission on March 1.

The assistance is divided into two equal tranches: the first is provided without any conditions, and the second after Kyiv fulfills a number of agreements with the EU.