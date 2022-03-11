Facts

14:15 11.03.2022

EU transfers first EUR300 mln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

1 min read
EU transfers first EUR300 mln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

The European Union has transferred the first EUR300 million to Ukraine from a EUR1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Friday.

"Putin's war exerts brutal military and economic pressure on the brave people of Ukraine. Europe stands firmly by their side. Today we disbursed EUR300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine. This is the first payment of a EUR1.2 billion package. So more will come," she said.

As reported, the decision to provide macro-financial assistance was made by the European Parliament and the European Council on February 24, 2022 and agreed by the European Commission on March 1.

The assistance is divided into two equal tranches: the first is provided without any conditions, and the second after Kyiv fulfills a number of agreements with the EU.

Tags: #aid #eurocommission #macrofinal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:04 11.03.2022
IMF ready to provide Ukraine with extra financing if necessary, while focus on anti-crisis management – IMF head

IMF ready to provide Ukraine with extra financing if necessary, while focus on anti-crisis management – IMF head

09:29 11.03.2022
IMF already transfers $1.4 bln in emergency financial aid to Ukraine

IMF already transfers $1.4 bln in emergency financial aid to Ukraine

19:22 10.03.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia ships over 60 wagons of humanitarian aid through Zakarpattia Regional Logistics Hub

Ukrzaliznytsia ships over 60 wagons of humanitarian aid through Zakarpattia Regional Logistics Hub

17:32 10.03.2022
Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

17:29 10.03.2022
Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Enerhodar, evacuation on own transport postponed to Friday – mayor

Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Enerhodar, evacuation on own transport postponed to Friday – mayor

15:43 10.03.2022
State Customs will confiscate goods, vehicles when trying to carry smuggled goods under guise of humanitarian aid

State Customs will confiscate goods, vehicles when trying to carry smuggled goods under guise of humanitarian aid

11:25 10.03.2022
Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

09:21 10.03.2022
IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

15:42 09.03.2022
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Turkey discuss issues of humanitarian aid, 'green corridors'

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Turkey discuss issues of humanitarian aid, 'green corridors'

10:45 09.03.2022
Cabinet of Ministers approves procedure for providing humanitarian, other assistance to civilian population under martial law

Cabinet of Ministers approves procedure for providing humanitarian, other assistance to civilian population under martial law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

Enemy loses 266 personnel over day – General Staff

Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak

LATEST

Zelensky expects new sanctions against Russia

EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

Prosecutor General: Ukraine starts intl search for Russian journalist Simonyan

Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor asks residents of three districts of city to leave their homes because of danger of shelling

Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

Ukrainian defenders eliminate commander of Russian army – Gerashchenko

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

UAH 12.5 bln already transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration to servicemen – Reznikov

WE HAVE TO MAKE FULL-FULL SOWING CAMPAIGN THIS SPRING - ZELENSKY

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD