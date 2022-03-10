Facts

20:39 10.03.2022

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

On March 10, 2022, JSC Ukrposhta delivered the first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on a plane of Windrose airline (Ukraine) at its own expense.

According to the company, 24 tonnes of medicines and baby food arrived in Poland on a New York-Warsaw charter flight on March 9. Then Ukrposhta at its own expense organized the delivery of humanitarian aid by land transport to the territory of Ukraine, to its humanitarian center in Lviv.

"This batch of humanitarian aid will be delivered to the most affected eastern regions, where help is most needed today. Targeted aid sent by plane will be delivered to the address indicated by the volunteers," the report says.

The second flight is scheduled for March 15, respectively, the next batch of humanitarian aid from the United States will arrive on March 16, 2022.

In the United States, Dnipro LLC acts as a consolidator and cargo agent for the acceptance of all cargoes to its warehouse and preparation of cargo for transportation. Humanitarian shipments - medical items are accepted at the address in United States: 645 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ 07203. All boxes should indicate "UkrPoshta Dnipro LLC/Humanitarian Aid," the carrier reminds.

Delivery of humanitarian cargo from the United States through Poland to Ukraine and to the destination will be carried out by Ukrposhta at its own expense. Globe Air Cargo, as a general agent of Windrose Airlines (GSSA) in the United States, undertakes all the necessary work to organize booking and coordinate cargo handling at the airport of departure.

