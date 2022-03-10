Facts

20:12 10.03.2022

Vereschuk again calls on intl community to save Mariupol from humanitarian catastrophe

1 min read

Due to non-observance of the regime by the Russian aggressor, it was again impossible to deliver humanitarian cargo to Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says and appeals to the world community to save the city from a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Our greatest pain, which I cannot remain silent about. I will speak every minute, every hour, I will appeal to the whole world: Help Mariupol. There is a real humanitarian catastrophe. Today, we were not able to transport even humanitarian cargo there once again. Not water, neither medicines nor food got to people who have been under total shelling for several days in a row," Vereschuk said in a video message.

She also said that in other areas of work of humanitarian corridors, more than 60,000 people were taken from Sumy, Trostianets, Krasnopillia in the direction of Poltava in two days.

About 3,000 people managed to leave Izium for Lozova, and about 20,000 people were evacuated from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel in Kyiv region.

More than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Energodar.

Tags: #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 10.03.2022
EU condemns shelling of maternity hospital in Mariupol, other Russia's cruel crimes in Ukraine for which they will be punished - EU statement

EU condemns shelling of maternity hospital in Mariupol, other Russia's cruel crimes in Ukraine for which they will be punished - EU statement

13:29 10.03.2022
Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

17:40 09.03.2022
Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

10:22 09.03.2022
Mariupol remains under siege, while fighting in Maryinska community going on since beginning of day - head of Donetsk regional military administration

Mariupol remains under siege, while fighting in Maryinska community going on since beginning of day - head of Donetsk regional military administration

15:23 08.03.2022
Mariupol City Council asks to unblock city, open humanitarian corridor

Mariupol City Council asks to unblock city, open humanitarian corridor

12:37 08.03.2022
Russian occupiers do not let people out of Mariupol for evacuation – JFO

Russian occupiers do not let people out of Mariupol for evacuation – JFO

12:22 08.03.2022
Russian troops launch attack in direction of humanitarian corridor in Mariupol – JFO HQ

Russian troops launch attack in direction of humanitarian corridor in Mariupol – JFO HQ

10:16 08.03.2022
Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

Instead of agreement on humanitarian corridors, Russian tanks come into action - Zelensky

14:57 07.03.2022
Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

14:55 06.03.2022
Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

Ukraine's losses from destruction due to Russian invasion reach $100 bln - presidential adviser

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

LATEST

EIB could provide EUR2 bln assistance package to Ukraine

Shmyhal expects Swiss companies to stop working in Russia

Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Some 472 houses completely or partially destroyed in Kharkiv region – police

Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD