Vereschuk again calls on intl community to save Mariupol from humanitarian catastrophe

Due to non-observance of the regime by the Russian aggressor, it was again impossible to deliver humanitarian cargo to Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says and appeals to the world community to save the city from a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Our greatest pain, which I cannot remain silent about. I will speak every minute, every hour, I will appeal to the whole world: Help Mariupol. There is a real humanitarian catastrophe. Today, we were not able to transport even humanitarian cargo there once again. Not water, neither medicines nor food got to people who have been under total shelling for several days in a row," Vereschuk said in a video message.

She also said that in other areas of work of humanitarian corridors, more than 60,000 people were taken from Sumy, Trostianets, Krasnopillia in the direction of Poltava in two days.

About 3,000 people managed to leave Izium for Lozova, and about 20,000 people were evacuated from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel in Kyiv region.

More than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Energodar.