Facts

17:29 10.03.2022

Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Enerhodar, evacuation on own transport postponed to Friday – mayor

1 min read
Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Enerhodar, evacuation on own transport postponed to Friday – mayor

Humanitarian aid of the Red Cross has arrived in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, there will be no evacuation on the way back on Thursday, it is postponed to Friday, Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov said.

"Humanitarian aid from the Red Cross has arrived in Enerhodar. On the way back, those who wish to evacuate by private transport can join the convoy of Red Cross trucks. It is not possible to organize buses now," Orlov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He clarified that everyone who wants to leave in their own cars should gather on Kurchatov Street from 17:00 to 17:30, the cars should be marked in the form of a red cross.

However, a little later, the mayor of Enerhodar wrote that the situation had changed and the evacuation was postponed to Friday.

Tags: #zaporizhia #aid #himanitarian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 10.03.2022
Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

16:46 10.03.2022
Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:43 10.03.2022
State Customs will confiscate goods, vehicles when trying to carry smuggled goods under guise of humanitarian aid

State Customs will confiscate goods, vehicles when trying to carry smuggled goods under guise of humanitarian aid

14:10 10.03.2022
Humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia departs for Energodar, Mariupol again - head of regional military administration

Humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia departs for Energodar, Mariupol again - head of regional military administration

11:25 10.03.2022
Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

09:21 10.03.2022
IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

IMF Executive Board approves $1.4 bln in emergency financing support to Ukraine, to work on new program to replace SBA – IMF

16:51 09.03.2022
Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

16:05 09.03.2022
Occupiers turn humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia to Energodar

Occupiers turn humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia to Energodar

15:42 09.03.2022
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Turkey discuss issues of humanitarian aid, 'green corridors'

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Turkey discuss issues of humanitarian aid, 'green corridors'

15:02 09.03.2022
Invaders prevent humanitarian convoy from entering part of Zaporizhia region controlled by them - regional military administration

Invaders prevent humanitarian convoy from entering part of Zaporizhia region controlled by them - regional military administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

GTSOU head warns of risks associated with compressor stations enemy control, gas transit problems

Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

Ukraine ready to discuss obtaining security guarantees from permanent members of UN Security Council, neighbors - FM

LATEST

Evaluation of Ukraine's application for EU candidate status is matter of months or years – Dutch premier

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

Ukrainian Defense Forces give worthy rebuff, hold back offensive operation of Russian invaders – AFU's General Staff

Over 12,000 people evacuated from Sumy region on Thurs - Emergency Service

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft – Defense Ministry

JTI suspends investments in Russia

EU condemns shelling of maternity hospital in Mariupol, other Russia's cruel crimes in Ukraine for which they will be punished - EU statement

Energoatom: report about connecting Chornobyl NPP to Belarusian energy system is fake

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

UN condemns execution of another death sentence in Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD