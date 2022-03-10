Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Enerhodar, evacuation on own transport postponed to Friday – mayor

Humanitarian aid of the Red Cross has arrived in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, there will be no evacuation on the way back on Thursday, it is postponed to Friday, Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov said.

"Humanitarian aid from the Red Cross has arrived in Enerhodar. On the way back, those who wish to evacuate by private transport can join the convoy of Red Cross trucks. It is not possible to organize buses now," Orlov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He clarified that everyone who wants to leave in their own cars should gather on Kurchatov Street from 17:00 to 17:30, the cars should be marked in the form of a red cross.

However, a little later, the mayor of Enerhodar wrote that the situation had changed and the evacuation was postponed to Friday.