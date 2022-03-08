Facts

20:35 08.03.2022

ICRC President assures Shmyhal organization making every effort to organize humanitarian corridors from Mariupol

ICRC President assures Shmyhal organization making every effort to organize humanitarian corridors from Mariupol

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer assured Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the ICRC is making every possible effort to organize humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.

"Had a telephone conversation with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer. He assured of making all effort to organize humanitarian corridors to and from Mariupol," Shmyhal said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister stressed that on March 9 the government expects concrete support from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"People in Mariupol and other cities of Ukraine surrounded by enemy, need food, water and medical help! We need to arrange evacuation of civilians together," he said.

