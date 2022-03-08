Facts

18:53 08.03.2022

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

A bus with refugees from Makariv underwent a shooting attack, people had to walk 4 kilometers under artillery shelling, Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn has said.

"A bus with refugees from Makariv underwent a shooting attack. People walked 4 kilometers under artillery shelling with children on their arms! They stopped in Zhytomyr near a cafe just in order to take some water and use the restroom. Windows were broken in the vehicles that were carrying them. They were provided with food and water in the cafe," Sukhomlyn said on his Facebook page.

He also said that the refugees changed the buses and continued their trip to the west.

