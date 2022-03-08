Facts

12:15 08.03.2022

Ukraine's MFA calls on Russia to fulfill ceasefire obligations in area of ​​humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Russia to fulfill its obligations to cease fire in the area of ​​operation of the humanitarian corridor from Sumy to Poltava, spokesperson of the department Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Today, a humanitarian corridor has been agreed for the evacuation of civilians, including foreign students, from Sumy to Poltava. We call on Russia to fulfill its ceasefire obligations, refrain from actions that endanger people's lives, and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid," Nikolenko said on Twitter on Tuesday.

