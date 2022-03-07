Facts

14:51 07.03.2022

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the threat to nuclear facilities and the shelling of infrastructure by Russian troops, as well as Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"Held regular talks with the President of the European Council. Discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. We must stop this. I raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU. The people of Ukraine deserve this," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

