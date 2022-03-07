Facts

14:27 07.03.2022

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

The seaport of Olvia (Mykolaiv region) was hit, no one was injured, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reports.

"The Olvia seaport has just been hit. There are no casualties. The territory hit by the strike belongs to the Qatari company QTerminals Olvia on a concession basis," the agency said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale phase of the war against Ukraine, Russia has also committed a number of aggressive actions against ships in the Black Sea, including foreign merchant ships.

Tags: #blow #ports
