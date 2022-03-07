Facts

12:55 07.03.2022

Russian losses since invasion start exceed 11,000 military, 290 tanks, 46 planes, 68 helicopters – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian losses since invasion start exceed 11,000 military, 290 tanks, 46 planes, 68 helicopters – AFU General Staff

Russian military losses since the beginning of the invasion exceed 11,000 servicemen, 290 tanks, 999 armored combat vehicles and 117 artillery systems, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 7 amounted to approximately 11,000 soldiers killed in action, 290 tanks, 999 armored combat vehicles, 117 artillery systems, 50 multiple rocket launchers, 23 air defense systems, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 454 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 tanks and seven UAVs of operational and tactical level," the report said.

Tags: #losses #war #enemy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:48 07.03.2022
Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

13:18 07.03.2022
Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers shell residential areas, critical infrastructure - head of Kyiv region military authorities

Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers shell residential areas, critical infrastructure - head of Kyiv region military authorities

10:36 07.03.2022
About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

10:25 07.03.2022
Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

10:22 07.03.2022
Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

10:05 07.03.2022
Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

08:49 07.03.2022
Last OSCE SMM team to leave Ukraine

Last OSCE SMM team to leave Ukraine

20:26 06.03.2022
Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

17:02 06.03.2022
Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

15:18 06.03.2022
Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No humanitarian corridors in Kharkiv region yet, trust only official information - Synehubov

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

LATEST

Cabinet approves list of regions with UAH 6,500 payments to those who lost jobs over war

No humanitarian corridors in Kharkiv region yet, trust only official information - Synehubov

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates online platform to provide farmers for sowing season

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD