Russian losses since invasion start exceed 11,000 military, 290 tanks, 46 planes, 68 helicopters – AFU General Staff

Russian military losses since the beginning of the invasion exceed 11,000 servicemen, 290 tanks, 999 armored combat vehicles and 117 artillery systems, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 7 amounted to approximately 11,000 soldiers killed in action, 290 tanks, 999 armored combat vehicles, 117 artillery systems, 50 multiple rocket launchers, 23 air defense systems, 46 aircraft, 68 helicopters, 454 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 tanks and seven UAVs of operational and tactical level," the report said.