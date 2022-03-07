About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

Over the past day, about 134,000 people crossed the state border of Ukraine in the western section and 16,500 returned to the country, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine informs.

"During the day on March 6, about 134,000 people and more than 16,000 vehicles crossed the state border of Ukraine in the western section. Passenger traffic remained at the level of the previous day, but the number of people waiting to cross the border remains quite significant," the report says.

The State Border Service clarifies that over the past day, more than 117,000 people proceeded to leave Ukraine, most of which – 84,000 - chose checkpoints in the Polish section to leave. As a result, there was a significant accumulation of people and cars. The border guards of Ukraine, as well as their foreign counterparts, are taking all possible measures to speed up the access procedures for leaving Ukraine.

In addition, 16,500 people returned to Ukraine over the past day, of which about 13,000 are citizens of Ukraine.