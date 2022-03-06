Facts

17:46 06.03.2022

UKRAINE CALLS TO CEASE MEMBERSHIP OF RUSSIA, BELARUS IN IMF, ALL WORLD BANK ORGANIZATIONS - PM

20:08 06.03.2022
UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

19:03 06.03.2022
TV TOWER DAMAGED IN KHARKIV: BROADCAST IS CUT OFF – ENERGOATOM

14:32 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY TO WESTERN POLITICIANS: IF YOU NEITHER CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE, NOR GIVE US PLANES, THEN THERE IS ONE CONCLUSION - YOU ALSO WANT TO KILL UKRAINIANS VERY SLOWLY

14:18 06.03.2022
MP ILLIA KYVA IS SUSPECT, PLACED ON INTL WANTED LIST – UKRAINE'S PROSECUTOR GENERAL

12:23 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE ARE FIGHTING FOR WHERE THE BORDER WILL GO. BETWEEN LIFE AND SLAVERY

12:22 06.03.2022
BOMBING OF ODESA BEING PREPARED – ZELENSKY

12:21 06.03.2022
INVASION PREPARED CYNICALLY, IN VIOLATION OF RULES OF WARFARE – ZELENSKY

12:21 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE HAVE WITHSTOOD AND ALREADY UNDERSTAND HOW WE ARE GOING TO RESTORE OUR COUNTRY, WE CREATING 4 SPECIAL FUNDS FOR RECOVERY

10:08 06.03.2022
EVACUATION OF PEACEFUL POPULATION BEGINS IN MARIUPOL FROM 12:00 - CITY COUNCIL

19:02 05.03.2022
THIRD ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIAN TALKS TO BE HELD ON MONDAY - ARAKHAMIA

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

LATEST

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

Interfax-Ukraine
