Kuleba discusses possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine with FMs of USA, Poland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine.

"I discussed this issue with Blinken and with my colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. It is not an easy process in terms of many of its components, but it is moving forward. And we are pushing it as much as possible. I can't disclose the nomenclature for obvious reasons, but there is a clear understanding among our partners that we need combat aircraft in order to stop the barbaric destruction of our cities and people from the sky," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the White House reported that the United States was discussing with Poland the possibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine.