Facts

09:17 06.03.2022

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

1 min read

On Sunday, Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha (Kyiv region) and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the community, the press service of Bucha City Council has reported.

"The enemy mercilessly continues shelling all residential areas of Bucha: every time is a struggle for survival. The Bucha community has been without electricity, heat, communications, the Internet for several days... The enemy continues shelling houses, cars, killing civilians and even children, robbing stores. It is impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies: the community is under siege by the enemy," Bucha City Council said in a message posted on Facebook.

The city council receives almost a thousand messages every day from residents of Bucha and settlements of the community about the need for food, water, and the restoration of communications.

"Residents are asking to help sick people who have not been able to find their relatives for several days. A significant number of residents are in basements," the City Council said.

They add that the community needs support to "stand and survive." "Help save the inhabitants of the community," the City Council said.

Tags: #kyiv #help #shelling #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:20 05.03.2022
Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

19:35 05.03.2022
City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

19:23 05.03.2022
UNIQLO's parent company donates $10 mln, 200,000 clothes items to refugees from Ukraine

UNIQLO's parent company donates $10 mln, 200,000 clothes items to refugees from Ukraine

18:37 05.03.2022
Kyivstar restores network in Mykolaiv region

Kyivstar restores network in Mykolaiv region

18:00 05.03.2022
Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

17:23 05.03.2022
Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

15:40 05.03.2022
Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

12:30 05.03.2022
Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, joint work within UN with PM of Albania

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, joint work within UN with PM of Albania

11:42 05.03.2022
Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

11:32 05.03.2022
Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian military uses population of Sumy region as 'human shield' to cover S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems – authorities

Zelensky says discusses financial support for Kyiv with Biden

One person killed, two injured in missile strike in Korosten – State Emergency Service

Azerbaijan evacuates about 9,500 of its citizens from Ukraine - FM

Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD