Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

On Sunday, Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha (Kyiv region) and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the community, the press service of Bucha City Council has reported.

"The enemy mercilessly continues shelling all residential areas of Bucha: every time is a struggle for survival. The Bucha community has been without electricity, heat, communications, the Internet for several days... The enemy continues shelling houses, cars, killing civilians and even children, robbing stores. It is impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies: the community is under siege by the enemy," Bucha City Council said in a message posted on Facebook.

The city council receives almost a thousand messages every day from residents of Bucha and settlements of the community about the need for food, water, and the restoration of communications.

"Residents are asking to help sick people who have not been able to find their relatives for several days. A significant number of residents are in basements," the City Council said.

They add that the community needs support to "stand and survive." "Help save the inhabitants of the community," the City Council said.