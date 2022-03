Zelensky says discusses financial support for Kyiv with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Washington's continued support for Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions with United States President Joe Biden in a telephone call.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine, and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," Zelensky wrote on Twitter early on Sunday.