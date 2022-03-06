Facts

09:09 06.03.2022

Azerbaijan evacuates about 9,500 of its citizens from Ukraine - FM

1 min read

Azerbaijan has evacuated over 9,000 of its citizens from Ukraine since the start of the Russian special operation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

"About 9,500 citizens of Azerbaijan were evacuated from Ukraine as of the morning of March 5. Most of them were evacuated via the ground border with Moldova," Bayramov said.

Some of the evacuated Azerbaijanis were to return home by plane from Poland on Saturday and from Romania on Sunday, he said.

