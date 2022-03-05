Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

In Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian border guards together with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine detained two enemy pilots, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers detained the commander of the aircraft - the pilot of an enemy fighter and the navigator of this board. The crew ejected after our guys shot down the enemy plane," it said on Facebook.

Border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and other armed formations and Ukrainian citizens continue to repel Russian aggression.