Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

It was possible to evacuate around 400 people from Volnovakha and neighboring villages (Donetsk region), who managed to get on their own to the residential area where the evacuation vehicles stopped, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Only 400 residents of Volnovakha and neighboring villages could be evacuated today. These are people who on the day before managed to get to the residential area where the evacuation vehicles stopped," he said on Telegram on Saturday.

It was planned to evacuate much more citizens today, but the evacuation vehicles had to stop as Russia occupation forces started shelling Volnovakha and "it was extremely dangerous to head there," Kyrylenko said.

"The evacuees are being transported to a safe place," he said.