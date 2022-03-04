Facts

22:53 04.03.2022

Zelensky, World Bank Group chair talk about supporting Ukraine

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and World Bank Group President David Malpass discussed support for Ukraine to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression.

"The dialogue with financial partners continues – I talked with Chairman of the World Bank Group David Malpass. The World Bank is ready to effectively and powerfully support Ukraine. This is important for overcoming the effects of Russian aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter.

#world #support #bank
Interfax-Ukraine
