Facts

20:31 04.03.2022

Russia blocks Facebook – regulator

1 min read

The Russian telecoms regulator has decided to block Facebook in response to its blocking of Russian media outlets' accounts, Roskomnadzor said.

"It was decided on March 4, 2022 to block access to the Facebook website (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation," it said.

Since October 2020, there have been 26 cases of such discrimination of Russian media by Facebook, Roskomnadzor said.

"Over the past few days the social media platform restricted access to the accounts of the television channel Zvezda, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru news outlets," the regulator said.

Tags: #facebook #russia #blocking
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:41 04.03.2022
Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb cease cooperation with Russia, Belarus – Ukraine's tourism agency

Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb cease cooperation with Russia, Belarus – Ukraine's tourism agency

22:28 04.03.2022
Twitter blocked in Russia - Roskomnadzor

Twitter blocked in Russia - Roskomnadzor

22:19 04.03.2022
EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

22:14 04.03.2022
Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

21:15 04.03.2022
Russia excluded from Council of Baltic Sea States – Latvian FM

Russia excluded from Council of Baltic Sea States – Latvian FM

20:57 04.03.2022
US backbone provider disconnects Russian operators from its networks, quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services expected to deteriorate

US backbone provider disconnects Russian operators from its networks, quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services expected to deteriorate

20:21 04.03.2022
Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

20:15 04.03.2022
Moscow Exchange suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges

Moscow Exchange suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges

20:11 04.03.2022
Montenegro closes airspace to Russian aircraft due to war against Ukraine – media

Montenegro closes airspace to Russian aircraft due to war against Ukraine – media

19:33 04.03.2022
BBC suspends its employees' work in Russia

BBC suspends its employees' work in Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

EIB approves EUR 668 mln immediate financial support for Ukraine

Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

LATEST

ZELENSKY: WE BELIEVE NATO STATES CREATE NARRATIVE THAT CLOSING OF SKY TO PROVOKE DIRECT AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA AGAINST NATO

France, along with its key partners, to propose measures for security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Elysee Palace

Zelensky, World Bank Group chair talk about supporting Ukraine

About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

Some 29 children evacuated from Makariv in Kyiv region – authorities

Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

Govt sets zero VAT rate on fuel for defense of Ukraine

EIB approves EUR 668 mln immediate financial support for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD