Russia blocks Facebook – regulator

The Russian telecoms regulator has decided to block Facebook in response to its blocking of Russian media outlets' accounts, Roskomnadzor said.

"It was decided on March 4, 2022 to block access to the Facebook website (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation," it said.

Since October 2020, there have been 26 cases of such discrimination of Russian media by Facebook, Roskomnadzor said.

"Over the past few days the social media platform restricted access to the accounts of the television channel Zvezda, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru news outlets," the regulator said.