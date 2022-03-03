Facts

19:57 03.03.2022

Parties reach understanding on joint provision of humanitarian corridors in places of fiercest fighting - Podoliak

1 min read

The parties have reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens, the delivery of medicines and food to the places of the fiercest fighting, said Mikhail Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said in a communiqué following negotiations with representatives of the Russian delegation.

"The parties have reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the civilian population, as well as for the delivery of medicines and food to the places of the fiercest fighting, with the possibility of a temporary ceasefire for the period when the evacuation will be carried out in the sectors where it is being carried out," Podoliak said.

According to him, for this purpose, special channels of communication and interaction will be organized and appropriate logistics procedures will be formed in the near future.

