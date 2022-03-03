Facts

16:10 03.03.2022

President's decree on general mobilization approved by Rada, it starts operating

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decree of the President of Ukraine on general mobilization (Bill No. 7113).

The corresponding decision was made at the plenary session on Thursday, the website of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

In his decree, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a general mobilization on the territory of all regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv. Mobilization is carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this decree (the decree comes into force after its approval by the Verkhovna Rada). In accordance with the decree, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carries out measures of counterintelligence support during the implementation of general mobilization measures.

The Ukrainian deputies also approved the presidential decree "On the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations" (draft law No. 7115).

In particular, the law allows the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations created in accordance with the laws of Ukraine to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. According to the law, the task of state authorities and military command and control bodies is to take measures to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the law, the tasks of state authorities and military command should take measures to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In total, the Verkhovna Rada adopted 14 laws and one resolution on Thursday.

As reported, the Parliament adopted a resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the European Parliament, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies, parliaments and governments of foreign states on the urgent need to ensure the protection of the civilian population of Ukraine from armed attacks by Russian invaders (No. 7123).

Tags: #rada #decisions
