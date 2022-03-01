Facts

20:28 01.03.2022

Migration Service temporarily suspends provision of administrative services

The State Migration Service of Ukraine has temporarily suspended the provision of administrative services.

"Under the conditions of martial law, the State Migration Service temporarily suspended the operation of our information and communication systems and the provision of administrative services," the service's press service said.

In particular, the following has been suspended: the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and the delivery of prepared documents directly to the territorial authorities; gluing a photo in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine upon reaching the age of 25 and 45.

It is noted that all those who are on the territory of Ukraine must have the following documents confirming their identity: a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of a card or a booklet, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

For foreigners and stateless persons, it is necessary to have: a permanent residence permit, a temporary residence permit, a refugee certificate, a certificate of a person in need of additional protection.

In addition, for the period of martial law, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons are limited in their ability to exchange identity documents confirming Ukrainian citizenship or a special personality status.

"Persons can present a document that has expired, or in which a photograph has not been pasted in a timely manner, as an identity document," the Service emphasizes.

