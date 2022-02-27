Outflow of funds of individuals from banking system amounts to about 6.5% in hryvnia, 11.5% in foreign currency – NBU governor

The outflow of funds of individuals from the banking system since the beginning of 2022 amounted to about 6.5% in hryvnias and 11.5% in foreign currency, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

"The outflows of the banking system were larger than during the seasonal fluctuation, but did not carry a critical threat. The outflow of funds of the banking system in hryvnia since the beginning of the year, if we talk specifically about individuals, amounted to about 6.5% of the total balance of UAH 719 billion, and in foreign currency – 11.5% of the balances of individuals," he said during a meeting of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy on Sunday.

He said that the banking system is too liquid and in fact there is only one bank in the problem area, but its liabilities are below 1% of the balances of individuals in the banking system.