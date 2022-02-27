Facts

14:45 27.02.2022

Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

1 min read
Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced the signing of a resolution on the immediate payment of EUR 110 million to the government of Kyiv to support the Ukrainian people.

"I told my colleague Dmytro Kuleba that I have just signed a resolution for the immediate disbursement of EUR 110 million to the government of Kyiv, as a concrete expression of Italy's solidarity and support for a people with whom we have a fraternal relationship," Maio wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

 

Tags: #italy #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

14:42 27.02.2022
Italy closes airspace to Russia – FM

Italy closes airspace to Russia – FM

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

14:06 26.02.2022
Kuleba urges mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers to demand from authorities to stop war of conquest, save their loved ones

Kuleba urges mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers to demand from authorities to stop war of conquest, save their loved ones

12:26 26.02.2022
Some 71 people wounded in Kyiv region, attack on Vasylkiv repulsed – head of regional state administration

Some 71 people wounded in Kyiv region, attack on Vasylkiv repulsed – head of regional state administration

11:50 26.02.2022
Croatia preparing solution to help Ukraine – Kuleba

Croatia preparing solution to help Ukraine – Kuleba

11:21 26.02.2022
Kuleba: Cyprus not to block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

Kuleba: Cyprus not to block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

11:01 26.02.2022
Kuleba: I demand from world to completely isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, impose embargo on oil, destroy its economy

Kuleba: I demand from world to completely isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, impose embargo on oil, destroy its economy

10:56 26.02.2022
Shelling of house on Lobanovskoho street to be one of episodes in investigation of Russian war crimes in The Hague – Kuleba

Shelling of house on Lobanovskoho street to be one of episodes in investigation of Russian war crimes in The Hague – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

Foreign Affairs Council to make decision on disconnecting number of Russian banks from SWIFT on Sunday – Borrell

Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko

Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

Russia loses about 4,300 servicemen in Ukraine - Dpty defense minister

LATEST

Belarus becomes another center of buildup of Russian troops – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

USA provides almost $54 mln in extra humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA TO BE HELD ON BELARUSIAN-UKRAINIAN BORDER – OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

Ukroboronprom constantly transfers equipment to Armed Forces, National Guard and Territorial Defense

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Romania to send ammo, military equipment to Ukraine, ready to accept wounded – General Staff

Talks on ceasefire in Ukrainian-Russian war may be held in Geneva – media

Foreign Affairs Council to make decision on disconnecting number of Russian banks from SWIFT on Sunday – Borrell

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD