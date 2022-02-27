Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced the signing of a resolution on the immediate payment of EUR 110 million to the government of Kyiv to support the Ukrainian people.

"I told my colleague Dmytro Kuleba that I have just signed a resolution for the immediate disbursement of EUR 110 million to the government of Kyiv, as a concrete expression of Italy's solidarity and support for a people with whom we have a fraternal relationship," Maio wrote on Twitter on Sunday.