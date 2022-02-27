Facts

15:03 27.02.2022

Foreign Affairs Council to make decision on disconnecting number of Russian banks from SWIFT on Sunday – Borrell

1 min read
Foreign Affairs Council to make decision on disconnecting number of Russian banks from SWIFT on Sunday – Borrell

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said that at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) on Sunday will decide to cut off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system as part of tightening sanctions against Russia.

"We will also adopt further tough economic sanctions, including exclusion of Russian banks from SWIFT," Borrell said in Twitter.

According to him, in addition to this, the ministers will discuss proposal to use European Peace Facility to finance supply of lethal material to Ukrainian army and how to facilitate related Member State coordination.

As expected, an extraordinary virtual FAC meeting will begin on Sunday at 18:00 local time.

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, the United States, EU, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Canada announced an agreement reached to disconnect certain Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) is a system for transmitting financial messages (payment orders, instructions for transferring the Central Bank, reference information) for performing transactions in the payment market, securities, derivative financial instruments. The system unites more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries.

Tags: #swift #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

07:28 27.02.2022
SWIFT announces readiness to comply with EU decision to disconnect number of Russian banks – NBC

SWIFT announces readiness to comply with EU decision to disconnect number of Russian banks – NBC

19:53 26.02.2022
Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

Disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is concrete price for invading Ukraine – Zelensky

19:52 26.02.2022
Отключение России от SWIFT – это конкретная цена за вторжение в Украину, заявил Зеленский

Отключение России от SWIFT – это конкретная цена за вторжение в Украину, заявил Зеленский

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

14:03 26.02.2022
Orban pledges support for Russia's disconnection from SWIFT - Polish PM

Orban pledges support for Russia's disconnection from SWIFT - Polish PM

12:46 26.02.2022
France supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT, ready to supply weapons, military equipment to Ukraine – Kuleba

France supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT, ready to supply weapons, military equipment to Ukraine – Kuleba

12:39 26.02.2022
Zelensky: I hope Germany, Hungary have courage to support decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT

Zelensky: I hope Germany, Hungary have courage to support decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT

11:49 26.02.2022
Italian PM backs Russia's disconnection from SWIFT – Zelensky

Italian PM backs Russia's disconnection from SWIFT – Zelensky

11:21 26.02.2022
Kuleba: Cyprus not to block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

Kuleba: Cyprus not to block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

10:52 26.02.2022
Borrell calls on intl community to help stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine by adopting resolution at UNGA

Borrell calls on intl community to help stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine by adopting resolution at UNGA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

Zelensky said he had spoken with Lukashenko

Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

Russia loses about 4,300 servicemen in Ukraine - Dpty defense minister

Zelensky: Russia's actions in Ukraine must be assessed by intl tribunal

LATEST

USA provides almost $54 mln in extra humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA TO BE HELD ON BELARUSIAN-UKRAINIAN BORDER – OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

Ukroboronprom constantly transfers equipment to Armed Forces, National Guard and Territorial Defense

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Romania to send ammo, military equipment to Ukraine, ready to accept wounded – General Staff

Talks on ceasefire in Ukrainian-Russian war may be held in Geneva – media

No confirmed info on state of An aircraft at airfield in Hostomel – Antonov

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD