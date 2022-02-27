Ukraine officially files suit against Russia with International Court of Justice in The Hague – Zelensky

Ukraine has officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the International Court of Justice in The Hague and is demanding that hearings be scheduled as early as next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine has officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the International Court of Justice in The Hague. We demand that Russia be held accountable for distorting the concept of genocide to justify aggression. We ask the court to immediately order the Russian Federation to stop hostilities and schedule hearings as early as next week," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.