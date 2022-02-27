Missile attack hits Troyeschyna residential area in Kyiv, windows shattered in one houses, cars on fire

A missile attack was carried out on the largest residential area in Kyiv, Vyhurivschyna-Troyeschyna, in Desniansky district of Kyiv.

"A senseless and merciless strike on the residential area of Kyiv, Troyeschyna. You will have to answer for everything!" Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram, illustrating the message with smoke from a fire that broke out at the site of the shell fall.

Photos from social networks show that the rocket hit the courtyard of a residential building, destroyed several cars parked there, some of which are on fire. Double-glazed windows were knocked out in the multi-storey residential building closest to the place where the shell fell. There is also a destroyed playground nearby.