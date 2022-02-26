Facts

10:24 26.02.2022

Biden orders to urgently provide Ukraine with funds for defense

Biden orders to urgently provide Ukraine with funds for defense

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered military assistance worth $600 million to be immediately provided to Ukraine, the White House said.

President Biden published a memorandum saying: "I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the following authorities, subject to fulfilling the requirements of section 614(a)(3) and section 652 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), in order to provide immediate military assistance to Ukraine."

The U.S. secretary of state now must conclude whether "it is important to the security interests of the United States" to provide Ukraine with $250 million in assistance. Another $350 million will be allocated to the U.S. Department of Defense "for defense articles and services" and "for military education and training," according to Biden's memorandum.

