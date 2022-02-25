Facts

18:18 25.02.2022

Russia deprived of right to participate in PACE, Committee of Ministries of Council of Europe

The Russian Federation is deprived of the right to participate not only in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, but also in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, MP Olha Sovhyria (the Servant of the People faction) has reported.

"The decision has been made, the Russian Federation has been deprived of the right to participate in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and PACE. A diplomatic victory!" Sovhyria wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday.

