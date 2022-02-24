UNHCR warns of possible serious humanitarian consequences due to situation in Ukraine

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed serious concern over the situation in Ukraine and warned of possible severe humanitarian consequences.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement that they are seriously concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation and ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

He said that the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population will be devastating.

He added that UNHCR is working with its partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance if necessary.