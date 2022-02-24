Facts

19:30 24.02.2022

UNHCR warns of possible serious humanitarian consequences due to situation in Ukraine

1 min read

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed serious concern over the situation in Ukraine and warned of possible severe humanitarian consequences.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement that they are seriously concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation and ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

He said that the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population will be devastating.

He added that UNHCR is working with its partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance if necessary.

Tags: #unhcr #filippo_grandi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:43 24.02.2022
Estonia allocates EUR 200,000 for emergency assistance to Ukrainian residents affected by war – MFA

Estonia allocates EUR 200,000 for emergency assistance to Ukrainian residents affected by war – MFA

13:40 19.08.2021
Ukrainians save lives and help people in world's worst disasters

Ukrainians save lives and help people in world's worst disasters

11:44 28.07.2021
The 1951 refugee convention: 70 years of life-saving protection for people forced to flee

The 1951 refugee convention: 70 years of life-saving protection for people forced to flee

21:02 18.06.2021
UNHCR Global Trends reveals that the number of people forcibly displaced in the world has risen to a record 82.4 million

UNHCR Global Trends reveals that the number of people forcibly displaced in the world has risen to a record 82.4 million

16:49 21.09.2020
Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

16:59 13.08.2020
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

14:39 09.02.2018
Not only women and children affected by Donbas conflict, but also pensioners

Not only women and children affected by Donbas conflict, but also pensioners

10:26 23.12.2016
Column with UNHCR 89 tons humanitarian aid moves into ORDLO

Column with UNHCR 89 tons humanitarian aid moves into ORDLO

17:10 30.09.2016
UNHCR survey: Long lines, lengthy document checks prevail at crossing points in ATO zone

UNHCR survey: Long lines, lengthy document checks prevail at crossing points in ATO zone

14:58 03.06.2016
UNHCR sees three possible scenarios for Donbas

UNHCR sees three possible scenarios for Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

LATEST

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD