Facts

15:04 21.02.2022

Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical care

1 min read
Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical care

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili declared another hunger strike while speaking in court on Monday to protest against what he described as the denial of proper medical care for him.

"Starting today, I am declaring a full open-ended hunger strike in protest against the government's treatment of me and our people. My health is of secondary importance. What counts most is the fate of our people," Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili, former Georgian president and currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and put in jail in the city of Rustavi soon afterwards, where he declared a hunger strike. On November 8, he was transferred to the prison infirmary in Tbilisi's Gldani district without the consent of his lawyers and family. On November 20, Saakashvili was transferred to a military hospital in Gori, where he stopped his hunger strike. Saakashvili was brought back to the Rustavi prison on December 30.

Saakashvili has been convicted in Georgia in absentia in several criminal cases and is being treated as a suspect in some others. He has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.

Tags: #saakashvili #hunger_strike
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:00 09.02.2022
Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

15:13 09.02.2022
Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

15:14 19.01.2022
Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

13:58 13.01.2022
Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

11:42 22.12.2021
Saakashvili unwell, unable to attend court hearing - lawyer

Saakashvili unwell, unable to attend court hearing - lawyer

13:44 08.12.2021
Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

18:28 29.11.2021
Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

14:03 29.11.2021
Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

09:34 29.11.2021
Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi City Court

Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi City Court

10:34 22.11.2021
Saakashvili's physician says ex-president might need services of psychologist, psychiatrist

Saakashvili's physician says ex-president might need services of psychologist, psychiatrist

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

LATEST

Decision on recognition of DPR, LPR to be made today - Putin

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Border Guard Service denies violations of Russian border by Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine not to meet earlier than March - source

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD