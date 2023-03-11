Some 28,000 people apply for membership in Offensive Guard

As many as 28,000 people have applied for service in the Offensive Guard brigades, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"We have already accepted 28,000 applications from volunteers. Of course, not everyone gets into these units, because the selection is quite tough. We have already begun training almost all units at the exercising grounds of our country and not everyone can withstand it," Klymenko was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of the Offensive Guard on Saturday.

As reported, Klymenko announced the formation by the department of assault brigades Offensive Guard to strengthen the Defense Forces and liberate the occupied territories of Ukraine on February 3. According to him, the basis of these units will be active policemen, border guards, national guardsmen, who will join them on a voluntary basis.

For all fighters of these brigades, benefits for military personnel and police remain. The training of brigade soldiers will continue for several months: first, individually, then as part of a unit, and when the commander understands that the unit is ready, they will move on to combat missions.