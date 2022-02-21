Facts

11:29 21.02.2022

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

1 min read
Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

The enhanced regime of police service in Ukraine has been extended until February 26, head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The enhanced duty regime has been extended until February 26," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The head of the Police stressed: "Currently there is a difficult period of the active phase of the hybrid war against Ukraine. And the police are working as a single mechanism with other law enforcement agencies to counteract any attempts to destabilize the situation in the country."

Tags: #national_police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:00 04.07.2021
Avakov: 130,000 policemen are on guard every day

Avakov: 130,000 policemen are on guard every day

15:08 05.01.2021
Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

12:58 25.09.2019
Ihor Klymenko appointed new head of National Police

Ihor Klymenko appointed new head of National Police

16:43 29.07.2019
Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

12:26 24.07.2018
National Police expect increase in flow of illegal immigrants through Ukraine to EU countries after World Cup in Russia

National Police expect increase in flow of illegal immigrants through Ukraine to EU countries after World Cup in Russia

12:15 24.07.2018
Policemen identify more than 80 carriers-violators over past 24 hours

Policemen identify more than 80 carriers-violators over past 24 hours

17:44 10.05.2018
Ukrainian, Turkish police officers agree on joint fight against organized crime

Ukrainian, Turkish police officers agree on joint fight against organized crime

22:05 19.02.2018
National Police, National Guard to continue protecting courts, other bodies of judicial system

National Police, National Guard to continue protecting courts, other bodies of judicial system

10:34 05.02.2018
National Police announces creation of new unit to combat organized crime

National Police announces creation of new unit to combat organized crime

17:15 20.10.2017
PGO, National Police start seizing papers from patient organizations

PGO, National Police start seizing papers from patient organizations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

World responds to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement – Zelensky

LATEST

Decision on recognition of DPR, LPR to be made today - Putin

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Border Guard Service denies violations of Russian border by Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical care

Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine not to meet earlier than March - source

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD