Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

The enhanced regime of police service in Ukraine has been extended until February 26, head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The enhanced duty regime has been extended until February 26," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The head of the Police stressed: "Currently there is a difficult period of the active phase of the hybrid war against Ukraine. And the police are working as a single mechanism with other law enforcement agencies to counteract any attempts to destabilize the situation in the country."