10:16 21.02.2022

Netherlands temporarily relocates its Embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

Employees of the Dutch Embassy in Ukraine have been temporarily relocated from Kyiv to Lviv, Dutch Public Radio reported on Sunday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, this step was taken for security reasons.

Earlier, the decision to temporarily relocate employees of their embassies in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv was made in particular by the United States and Great Britain.

Earlier, NATO announced a similar decision, for security reasons, alliance employees in Ukraine will also continue working from Lviv, and some will return to Brussels.

Tags: #embassy #lviv #netherlands
