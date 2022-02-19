Facts

16:53 19.02.2022

Zelensky, Johnson discuss security situation in Munich, agree on further joint steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Munich on Saturday, the leaders discussed security against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive actions.

"Met with Boris Johnson in Munich. Talked about security against the background of Russia's aggressive actions. Agreed on joint next steps. We remain united in the pursuit of de-escalation through diplomacy. Grateful to the UK for supporting Ukraine and cooperation for security and peace," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Zelensky told reporters that he was meeting with Johnson at a dangerous time for the whole world. "It is important that there are real, reliable, powerful, not theoretical, but substantive friends like the United Kingdom, like Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the President of Ukraine said.

"We are meeting so that the future presidents of Ukraine and the future prime ministers of the United Kingdom have the opportunity to talk about other topics. And the topics regarding the security situation and the military conflict in Donbas have been removed," the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

