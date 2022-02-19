Zelensky, at meeting with Harris, declares his commitment to peaceful, diplomatic path for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, declared Ukraine's commitment to a peaceful and diplomatic path in resolving the situation in the country's east and countering Russian aggression.

"A peaceful and diplomatic path is the path that we need. We have been doing this for the last eight years. This is our land, we understand what is happening. The only thing we want is to return peace to our country, and in this situation, we are very grateful to you, the United States, as our ally and partner, we are grateful to President Biden," Zelensky said during a meeting with the U.S. delegation on the sidelines of the Munich Conference.

He also thanked the U.S. Congress for its bipartisan support to Ukraine.