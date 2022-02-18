Facts

18:13 18.02.2022

Giving weapons to Ukraine by Germany to endanger Normandy format – Baerbock

Providing Germany with weapons to Ukraine will endanger the Normandy format, which will also be a big security threat for every citizen in Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"For us, it is is not an easy decision. But if you are looking if we endangering by taking these steps that the Normandy [format] would not work anymore, this, from my point of view, would also be a big security threat for every citizen in Ukraine, because espacially the situation around the contact lines, in separate areas," Baerbock said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

According to her, it is important for every citizen that the parties return to the negotiating table to discuss the Minsk agreements.

"But we consider every request, because we are standing side by side with you and your citizens. That is why, when you asked for helmets, we were looking at how many helmets we could deliver, I am sorry it was only 5,000 of them. Now we have there's a new list, we are looking at the new list, what we have, what we can do," Baerbock said.

The minister said Germany does not believe that this is the moment to change its course regarding the supply of weapons by 180 degrees.

"We believe that this is not the moment to change our course by 180% degrees. Because we are not all the same, even though we are standing side by side. We have different roles and we have different history," Baerbock said.

She said Germany has a "historic responsibility" not only to Russia, but also to Ukraine.

"We have a different responsibility for securing international peace than others. If we are looking at Poland, France, they have been attacked by us, like the Soviet Union countries, and therefore our responsibility after the Second World War was that never again from Germany there will be war and there will never be genocide again," Baerbock said.

Tags: #weapons #germany #baerbock
Interfax-Ukraine
