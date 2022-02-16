Facts

16:06 16.02.2022

Recognition of 'L/DPR' to be almost amount to Russia's wholesale rejection of its commitments under Minsk agreements – Blinken

The United States believes that the implementation of the idea of ​​Russia's recognition of "independence" of the so-called "L/DPR" would be almost amount to Moscow's rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Duma has stated that it plans to send to President Putin an appeal to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as 'independent.' To be clear: Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government's wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements," he said in the statement on the State Department website.

According to Blinken, enactment of this resolution would further undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia's stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

"Enactment of this resolution... and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," Blinken said.

Tags: #dpr_lpr #blinken
