16:53 12.02.2022

Leaders of Rada factions, groups to meet with law enforcement reps behind closed doors on Sunday - Poroshenko

Heads of the Verkhovna Rada factions and groups may hold a closed meeting with the leadership of law enforcement agencies on Sunday, co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Tomorrow, preliminary at 16.00, there will be a closed meeting of the leaders of factions and groups and representatives of groups... with representatives of the power bloc – this is the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of the Security Service, the leadership of intelligence, both military and foreign one,... the National Bank, and the Ministry of Finance," Poroshenko told reporters on Saturday after a meeting of representatives of factions and groups with Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He noted that the participants of today's meeting proposed to invite Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to this meeting.

"We very much hope that tomorrow all these leaders will discuss with the parliament our effective cooperation to improve the defense capability of the state," Poroshenko stressed.

