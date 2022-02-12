Facts

16:32 12.02.2022

Blinken urges Lavrov to diplomatically resolve situation around Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday stresses that there is an opportunity to diplomatically resolve the situation around Ukraine, this requires de-escalation from Moscow.

"The Secretary made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions," according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of State.

Blinken also expressed his concern to his Russian colleague that "Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days."

On Twitter, Blinken wrote: "I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to urge a diplomatic resolution to Russia's unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine. I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response."

